Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaika Arora's Video Dressing Up Her Furry Friend Wins Netizen's Heart; Here's Why

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Check out Malaika Arora's heartwarming video of dressing up her furry friend that's melting netizens' hearts. Dive into the adorable moment that's capturing attention and find out why it's spreading joy across social media platforms. Join the chorus of fans who are touched by this special bond between Malaika and her beloved pet, making it a truly heartening experience for all. Video Source: @Filmgyan

All Videos

Bear Enjoys Snowfall In Sonamarg, Guaranteed To Make You Smile - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:23
 Bear Enjoys Snowfall In Sonamarg, Guaranteed To Make You Smile - Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Occupy AC Sleeper Coach On Train, Railway Service Responds
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Occupy AC Sleeper Coach On Train, Railway Service Responds
Dubai Residents Navigate Flooded Subway Using Shopping Carts - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:29
Dubai Residents Navigate Flooded Subway Using Shopping Carts - Video Goes Viral
Watch Press Conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon25:11
Watch Press Conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:45
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Bear Enjoys Snowfall In Sonamarg, Guaranteed To Make You Smile - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:23
Bear Enjoys Snowfall In Sonamarg, Guaranteed To Make You Smile - Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Occupy AC Sleeper Coach On Train, Railway Service Responds
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Occupy AC Sleeper Coach On Train, Railway Service Responds
Dubai Residents Navigate Flooded Subway Using Shopping Carts - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:29
Dubai Residents Navigate Flooded Subway Using Shopping Carts - Video Goes Viral
Watch Press Conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
play icon25:11
Watch Press Conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:45
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral