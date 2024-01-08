trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707187
Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Maldives is in trouble due to controversial remarks on PM Modi. President Mohammad Muizzu has suspended ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Jihan from their posts who made controversial remarks.

