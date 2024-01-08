trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707504
Maldives vs Lakshadweep: Israel comes in support of India

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Boycott Maldives: PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: Maldives was shocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Minister Maryam Shiuna made a derogatory tweet about PM Modi. Israel has made a big announcement amid the India-Maldives dispute. Israel supported India and said that it is ready to work with India on the project to clean sea water in Lakshadweep.

