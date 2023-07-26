trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640712
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge attack on Govt: Notice has been given by the opposition in Lok Sabha for No Confidence Motion against the government. Meanwhile, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government in the House and said that he has been insulted in Parliament. Kharge said that my mic was switched off when I was speaking, which is an insult to me and an injury to my self-respect.
