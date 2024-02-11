trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720334
Mallikarjun Kharge made a big announcement on the farmers' protest

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
26 farmer organizations including Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will march to Delhi on 13 February. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a big announcement on this demonstration of farmers. Watch what he said?

