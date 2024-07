videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge made an appeal during Parliament Session

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Today is the sixth day of the monsoon session of Parliament. During the proceedings of the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a big attack on PM Modi and the BJP government. While giving his statement, Mallikarjun Kharge suddenly became emotional during the proceedings in the Parliament.