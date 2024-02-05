trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717880
Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation on Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked the Central Government. He said, 'All democratic institutions are being systematically weakened. Agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax are weaponized to target opposition leaders on false and baseless allegations.

