Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Mamta Banerjee has strongly attacked BJP. He said that Lord Ram never asked to riot. Mamta Banerjee has also started a sit-in against the Centre.

