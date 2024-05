videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee issues statement on OBC Certificate Cancellation

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

OBC Certificate Cancelled: Kolkata High Court canceled all OBC certificates issued after 2010 in West Bengal. This decision of Calcutta High Court will affect about 5 lakh people. Apart from this, Calcutta High Court directed that West Bengal Backward Classes Commission will prepare a new list of OBCs as per the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission Act.