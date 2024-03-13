NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Follow Us
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on BJP via Central Agencies. Mamata Banerjee said, 'They threaten people for votes. They threaten at the behest of BJP.

All Videos

Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon01:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
Play Icon00:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Play Icon01:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Play Icon05:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
Play Icon01:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
play icon1:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
play icon0:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
play icon1:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
play icon5:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
play icon1:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra