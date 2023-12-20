trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701071
Mamata Banerjee makes huge statement supporting Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee on Jagdeep Dhankar Mimicry: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar yesterday outside Parliament Premises. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a video of this entire incident. After which TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has released a statement on the same.

