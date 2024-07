videoDetails

'Mamata Banerjee misunderstood signal to end speech', Reply Nirmala Sitharaman

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has denied Mamata Banerjee's allegations of turning off the mike in the Niti Aayog meeting. Nirmala Sitharaman said that whatever Mamata Banerjee said to the media is wrong. Any CM who wanted more time to speak got time but Mamata Banerjee misunderstood the signal to end the speech and alleged that the mike was turned off.