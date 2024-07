videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Maharashtra MLC Elections 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have two important meetings tomorrow. Mamta Banerjee will hold an important meeting with Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow at 4 pm. Mamta Banerjee will also have a meeting with Sharad Pawar tomorrow at 5 pm.