trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651908
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee's announcement on UCC to please Muslim vote bank? Listen to TMC spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Now Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has revived UCC. By promising that UCC cannot come without them.. I.N.D.I.A. JDU, another partner of the alliance, has also created an atmosphere that if Modi comes again, he will change the constitution itself.
Follow Us

All Videos

Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
play icon2:1
Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
play icon18:15
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
play icon9:53
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
play icon2:56
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mamata Banerjee against UCC to please Muslim voters?
play icon36:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mamata Banerjee against UCC to please Muslim voters?

Trending Videos

Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
play icon2:1
Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
play icon18:15
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
play icon9:53
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
play icon2:56
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mamata Banerjee against UCC to please Muslim voters?
play icon36:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mamata Banerjee against UCC to please Muslim voters?
2024 Election,2024 Lok Sabha election,pm modi in bhopal,Justice department,pm modi in madhya pradesh,asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,PM Narendra Modi,Asaduddin Owaisi,congress on pm modi,PM Modi news,Classified documents,Narendra Modi,owaisi on pm modi,Uniform Civil Code,UCC,PM Modi,pm modi on uniform civil code,Congress,narendra modi on uniform civil code,owaisi on ucc,pm modi on ucc,narendra modi on ucc,