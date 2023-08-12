trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648145
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Breaking: Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi - PM forgets ideology, Modi talks without logic

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Mamata Breaking: Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee has retaliated on PM Modi's allegations, Mamta said that PM Modi has forgotten his ideology, PM talks without logic. Earlier, PM Modi had besieged the Mamta government regarding the Bengal violence.

All Videos

Punjab's AAP government's big announcement, 76 clinics on 76th Independence Day
play icon0:49
Punjab's AAP government's big announcement, 76 clinics on 76th Independence Day
Administration strict on Nuh violence, 59 FIRs registered so far in Nuh violence
play icon1:0
Administration strict on Nuh violence, 59 FIRs registered so far in Nuh violence
Situation uncontrollable due to floods in Himachal's Mandi, heavy rains dam overflowing
play icon2:27
Situation uncontrollable due to floods in Himachal's Mandi, heavy rains dam overflowing
Blessings of Saint Ravidas...With PM Modi, Bet on victory on 54 seats!
play icon1:27
Blessings of Saint Ravidas...With PM Modi, Bet on victory on 54 seats!
Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir
play icon7:1
Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir

Trending Videos

Punjab's AAP government's big announcement, 76 clinics on 76th Independence Day
play icon0:49
Punjab's AAP government's big announcement, 76 clinics on 76th Independence Day
Administration strict on Nuh violence, 59 FIRs registered so far in Nuh violence
play icon1:0
Administration strict on Nuh violence, 59 FIRs registered so far in Nuh violence
Situation uncontrollable due to floods in Himachal's Mandi, heavy rains dam overflowing
play icon2:27
Situation uncontrollable due to floods in Himachal's Mandi, heavy rains dam overflowing
Blessings of Saint Ravidas...With PM Modi, Bet on victory on 54 seats!
play icon1:27
Blessings of Saint Ravidas...With PM Modi, Bet on victory on 54 seats!
Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir
play icon7:1
Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir
Mamata Banerjee,mamata banerjee on pm modi,Bengal violence,Zee News,Breaking News,Zee News Hindi,pm modi on north east,pm modi on bengal violence,pm modi on manipur,Manipur violence,seven sisters of india,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech live,pm modi hindi news,Hindi News,pm modi on north east,north east on modi,narendra modi in northeast,pm modi northeast,north east under modi,north east india modi,narendra modi north east india,pm modi visit north east,Modi in Northeast,pm modi north east,north east modi,