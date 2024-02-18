trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722599
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the Central Government amid the ongoing uproar over incidents of sexual harassment and torture of women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Mamta Banerjee has given a big statement regarding the farmers movement and UCC.

