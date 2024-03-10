NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamta Banerjee will announce candidates on all 42 seats

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in West Bengal. Today Mamata Banerjee is going to announce candidates on all 42 seats of the state. Today Mamata Banerjee has a rally in Kolkata.. in which the candidates will be announced. Where Congress was repeatedly saying that talks were going on with TMC for an alliance. Whereas TMC sources say that the time for discussion is over.

All Videos

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 42 thousand crores
Play Icon02:41
Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 42 thousand crores
PM Modi Azamgarh Visit: Will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34 crore
Play Icon02:22
PM Modi Azamgarh Visit: Will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34 crore
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Big news regarding Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan
Play Icon00:55
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Big news regarding Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan
TOP 9 NEWS: Stirred by petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
Play Icon03:52
TOP 9 NEWS: Stirred by petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
Play Icon05:34
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi

Trending Videos

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 42 thousand crores
play icon2:41
Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 42 thousand crores
PM Modi Azamgarh Visit: Will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34 crore
play icon2:22
PM Modi Azamgarh Visit: Will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34 crore
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Big news regarding Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan
play icon0:55
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Big news regarding Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan
TOP 9 NEWS: Stirred by petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
play icon3:52
TOP 9 NEWS: Stirred by petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
play icon5:34
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi