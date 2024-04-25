Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man Caught On Video Sprinkling Chemical Powder On Truckload Of Cabbages, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video captures a concerning scene: a man sprinkling powder on green cabbage, presumably to keep it fresh for the market. Such practices extend the vegetable's shelf life but may come at a cost to human health. The video has sparked alarm among viewers, with some likening the chemicals to poison. Instagram user Anjum shared the video, cautioning against consuming such vegetables due to their potential health risks, including heart issues, skin problems, and cancer. She advises boiling cabbage in salt water for one minute to mitigate these risks.

All Videos

Urfi Javed Stands In Support Of Elvish Yadav - Here's What She Said
Play Icon00:20
Urfi Javed Stands In Support Of Elvish Yadav - Here's What She Said
Lucknow Viral Video: Wife Beats Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court
Play Icon00:31
Lucknow Viral Video: Wife Beats Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court
Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate
Play Icon01:30
Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate
Viral Bengaluru Video: Man Records His Furry Friend's First Rain Experience - You Will Love Their Bond
Play Icon00:10
Viral Bengaluru Video: Man Records His Furry Friend's First Rain Experience - You Will Love Their Bond
Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch
Play Icon00:54
Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch

Trending Videos

Urfi Javed Stands In Support Of Elvish Yadav - Here's What She Said
play icon0:20
Urfi Javed Stands In Support Of Elvish Yadav - Here's What She Said
Lucknow Viral Video: Wife Beats Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court
play icon0:31
Lucknow Viral Video: Wife Beats Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court
Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate
play icon1:30
Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate
Viral Bengaluru Video: Man Records His Furry Friend's First Rain Experience - You Will Love Their Bond
play icon0:10
Viral Bengaluru Video: Man Records His Furry Friend's First Rain Experience - You Will Love Their Bond
Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch
play icon0:54
Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch