Man Chases College Girl With Machete In Pune, Locals Beat Him Handover To Police

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The incident occurred near the Perugate police chowky around 10 am, and the shocking CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. The girl was riding pillion on a two-wheeler when the attacker intercepted them near Hotel Nagpur.

