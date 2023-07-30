trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642360
Man Ki Baat: In the episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said – became emotional on the letters of mother and sisters of Devbhoomi

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Man Ki Baat: In the 103rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi got emotional on the letters written by the mothers and sisters of Devbhoomi. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi was referring to the letter of women from Uttarakhand in today's Mann Ki Baat. The PM told that the women wrote to him how Patrit Bhojpatra became our source of income.

