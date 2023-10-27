trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680423
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man kills 22 people in Lewiston, America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
America is the most powerful country in the world. And being a powerful country, America sells its weapons all over the world. Keeping Gana is a common thing even for common people in this country. A madman killed 22 people in Lewiston, America.
Follow Us

All Videos

America will not leave if Iran attacks...
play icon8:54
America will not leave if Iran attacks...
DNA: Big disclosure on paid seats of airlines
play icon15:15
DNA: Big disclosure on paid seats of airlines
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
play icon6:19
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
Did Iran give training to Hamas terrorists?
play icon6:33
Did Iran give training to Hamas terrorists?
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!

Trending Videos

America will not leave if Iran attacks...
play icon8:54
America will not leave if Iran attacks...
DNA: Big disclosure on paid seats of airlines
play icon15:15
DNA: Big disclosure on paid seats of airlines
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
play icon6:19
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
Did Iran give training to Hamas terrorists?
play icon6:33
Did Iran give training to Hamas terrorists?
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
gun culture in america,Gun control,gun violence,guns in america,gun control in america,Gun culture,US Gun Culture,american gun culture,gun culture in usa,america's gun culture,America,indo americans on gun culture,indo americans on gun culture in us,Gun,america gun laws,gun culture in us,usa and gun culture,gun culture in the us,Gun reform,gun culture documentary,gun laws,Culture,Gun control bill,