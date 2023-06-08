NewsVideos
Man kills live-in-partner, chops her body and cooks in a pressure cooker in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
In yet another incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a 32-year-old woman was murdered and her body was chopped into pieces using two cutters allegedly by her 56-year-old live-in partner at their rented accommodation at Mira Road in Mumbai.

