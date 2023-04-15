videoDetails

Man spends over ₹1.4 crores, and undergoes painful surgeries to increase his height

| Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Man spends over ₹1.4 crores, and undergoes painful surgeries to increase his height After years of being bullied for his tiny stature, an American man turned to painful height-lengthening operation to raise his height by five inches. Moses Gibson, a 41-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota, certainly went to such lengths in order to improve his dating prospects. Since having the operation, he has even found a partner. Moses has invested a total of $165,000 (Rs 1.35 crore) in two procedures to achieve his goal height of 5 feet 10 inches by June. Moses is currently five inches taller than before. He had trouble with "heightism" in his love life and was frequently made fun of for being "short," but now he feels more self-assured.