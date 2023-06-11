NewsVideos
Manchester City Defeats Inter Milan To Clinch The First-Ever Champions League Title

Jun 11, 2023
Manchester City won the Champions League for the first time thanks to a single goal from Rodri, but Inter Milan produced some outstanding football throughout the contest.

