Maneka Gandhi challenges Samajwadi MP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad election from Sultanpur in High Court

| Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Big allegation by former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.. She has accused the current MP of Sultanpur and Samajwadi Party leader of giving wrong information in the election affidavit. She has filed a petition in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court regarding the allegations. In the petition, she has said that 12 cases are registered against Ram Bhuwal Nishad, but he has given information about only 8 cases in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Through her petition, Maneka Gandhi has appealed to cancel the election of SP MP Ram Bhuwal Nishad.