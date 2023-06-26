NewsVideos
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Manipur Violence Latest News Update: The situation in Manipur is becoming very serious. People living in shelters in Manipur have now become homeless. Pregnant women are living in the relief camp in the capital Imphal. Children are being born in the relief camp itself. Watch our serious report on Manipur victims on Zee News.

