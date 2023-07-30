trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642352
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A visits Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
A team of Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties visited the Ideal College Relief camp in Imphal on July 29. A 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A landed in Manipur for a two-day visit on July 29. Notably, two teams of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance visited four relief camps across the state and met with the people affected by Manipur violence.

All Videos

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad
play icon4:11
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
play icon1:37
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
play icon1:15
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants
play icon2:11
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants

Trending Videos

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad
play icon4:11
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
play icon1:37
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
play icon1:15
Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh captured on a movie date in Mumbai
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants
play icon2:11
Manipur Breaking: Big disclosure on Manipur violence, China gave arms to militants