Manipur Polls: Situation remains tense in various parts, governor urges people to cooperate with govt

|Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on May 04 appealed to people to maintain peace in the Manipur after clashes broke out across the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur. Stones were pelted on the houses. Approximately 4000 people have provided shelter in various places in the Army, Assam Rifles and state government premises.
