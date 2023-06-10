NewsVideos
Manipur violence: In Khoken village, militants pulled out 3 people from their homes and shot them

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Manipur Violence Latest Updates: The ethnic violence that started a month ago in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. On Friday, militants in army uniform called some people out of their homes on the pretext of searching them in Imphal West district. After this they were fired upon.

