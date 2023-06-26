NewsVideos
Manipur violence: More than 100 people have died so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah gave complete information about the situation in Manipur to the returned PM Modi. PM Modi has given instructions to take all necessary steps so that there is no shortage of petroleum and gas in Manipur. The PM also reviewed the situation for the restoration of peace.

'Wagner Group' in India too? big news on opposition unity meeting
play icon7:39
'Wagner Group' in India too? big news on opposition unity meeting
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
play icon4:9
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
play icon5:41
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
play icon1:28
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims
play icon12:12
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims

