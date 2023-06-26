NewsVideos
Manipur violence: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
The PM also reviewed the situation for the restoration of peace in Manipur. Violence has been going on in Manipur for the last more than 50 days and more than 100 people have lost their lives in it.

pm modi on manipur,Manipur,Manipur violence,Manipur news,PM Modi,manipur violence news,Violence in Manipur,manipur violence news today,manipur violence latest news,manipur violence video,manipur violence update,amit shah on manipur violence,manipur violence today,manipur cm biren singh on violence,manipur violence latest update,pm modi on manipur crisis,pm modi on manipur violence,manipur violence reason,modi amit shah meeting,zee nes,