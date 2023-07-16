trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636313
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
A woman was shot dead and her face disfigured in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday evening
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Heat Wave of 40 Degrees From US To Japan To Europe, Global Warming Red Alert
play icon0:58
Heat Wave of 40 Degrees From US To Japan To Europe, Global Warming Red Alert
Badhir News: AAP got support of 'Congress' on Delhi Ordinance
play icon4:26
Badhir News: AAP got support of 'Congress' on Delhi Ordinance
Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
play icon4:50
Maharashtra Politics: Why did rebel NCP ministers including Ajit come to meet Sharad Pawar? Praful Patel
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
