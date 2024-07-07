Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764147
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update over Hathras Investigation

|Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The team of the Judicial Inquiry Committee probing the Hathras accident reached the PWD office the next day and conducted the investigation. Earlier on Saturday, after taking the statement of the officers, a public meeting was also organized. In which the statements of those people who were present in the satsang at the time of the accident were recorded. Those people who had pictures, videos or any kind of information related to this incident were also talked to. Zee news spoke to those who recorded their statements.

All Videos

BSP demands CBI Investigation in K Armstrong Murder Case
Play Icon01:19
BSP demands CBI Investigation in K Armstrong Murder Case
BL Santosh holds meet over BJP Loss in UP
Play Icon01:50
BL Santosh holds meet over BJP Loss in UP
Army Camp attacked in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri
Play Icon04:22
Army Camp attacked in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri
CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra
Play Icon03:14
CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
Play Icon02:29
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple

Trending Videos

BSP demands CBI Investigation in K Armstrong Murder Case
play icon1:19
BSP demands CBI Investigation in K Armstrong Murder Case
BL Santosh holds meet over BJP Loss in UP
play icon1:50
BL Santosh holds meet over BJP Loss in UP
Army Camp attacked in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri
play icon4:22
Army Camp attacked in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri
CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra
play icon3:14
CM Yogi in action mode over Kawad Yatra
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple
play icon2:29
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple