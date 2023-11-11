trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686764
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Manish Sisodia reached home before Diwali, got permission to meet his ailing wife.

Nov 11, 2023
MANISH SISODIA BREAKING: Before Diwali, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached home today in police custody, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has allowed him to meet his ailing wife for 6 hours. During this time, he will be able to meet his wife in the presence of police. Let us tell you that Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in jail in the liquor scam.
