Mann Ki Baat: 100th episode telecast in UN too

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' will air its 100th episode today. This time's special episode will be heard from Delhi to UN Headquarters. Millions of people around the world will listen live to this special event.