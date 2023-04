videoDetails

‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes global, 100th episode to go live at UN Headquarters in New York

| Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

PM Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will broadcast it’s 100th episode on April 30. The 100th episode of PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be streamed live at the UN Headquarters in New York.