videoDetails

'Mann Ki Baat Se...', CM Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee Speech: Opposition parties are trying to unite for the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP would lose power in the 2024 elections. The Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be to bring about a change.