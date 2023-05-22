NewsVideos
Mann Ki Baat Turns 100- Shashi Shekhar writes 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' | Exclusive

Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to converse directly to the citizens of our country and share his thoughts on issues of national and international importance. For over nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used this platform to connect with his people, sharing his thoughts, ideas and vision for the country. The radio program was started in October 2014, and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. On the occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat last month, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati has authored this journey in the book, Collective Spirit, Concrete Action- Mann Ki Baat and Its Influence on India.

