Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Last rites of Colonel Manpreet Singh, thousands of crowd gathered in the last journey

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Major Colonel Manpreet Singh, who lost his life in the shootout with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has been cremated, thousands of people gathered for his last rites. Last ardas was performed for him before following Sikh rituals
