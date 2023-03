videoDetails

Many BJP MLAs are in contact with us, but...- Karnataka Congress Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Karnataka Congress Party Chief DK Shivakumar's big statement has come. DK Shivakumar said that many sitting MLAs of BJP in Karnataka are in touch with Congress party, but we will not take them in Congress.