Many flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Delhi Fog Breaking: Bad weather has affected flights from Delhi Airport. Many flights have been diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather. According to the information, 18 flights have been diverted between 7:30 am and 10:30 am.
