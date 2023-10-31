trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682392
Many leaders warned about phone hacking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Apple phones are considered the most secure. It is said that Apple phones cannot be hacked. But, meanwhile, a shocking revelation has come to light and many opposition leaders have claimed to have hacked their Apple phones.
