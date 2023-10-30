trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681805
Maratha Reservation Update: Protest in many districts of Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Maratha Reservation: Maratha movement seems to be starting once again in Maharashtra. Hunger strike in Maharashtra from today regarding Maratha reservation. Angry protesters took out a protest march.
