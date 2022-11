Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav passed away in a road accident on Nov 13. The actress was reportedly hit by a dumper vehicle on Kolhapur road while returning to her home. The actress rose to fame with the TV shows Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba.