Marijuana Smuggling Operation: Mumbai Customs Busts Concealed Shipment From Thailand

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Mumbai Customs Zone-III, Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate, has exposed a marijuana smuggling operation involving the concealment of 447 grams of the illicit substance inside a pressure washer during an import from Thailand. The authorities have apprehended an individual connected to the smuggling, and thorough investigations are currently in progress.

