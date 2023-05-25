NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive building fire breaks out in Sydney

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
A huge fire broke out in a 7-storey building in Sydney city of Australia. The fire brigade team is engaged in extinguishing the fire.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of New Parliament House from Vijay Chowk
9:59
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of New Parliament House from Vijay Chowk
Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
0:40
Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
0:40
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
0:45
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom
0:29
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom

Trending Videos

9:59
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of New Parliament House from Vijay Chowk
0:40
Rakul Preet stuns paps with her summer look at Mumbai Airport
0:40
Mumbai: B-town hunk Rajkummar Rao papped at airport
0:45
Farah Khan spotted while clicking photos with fans at Mumbai Airport
0:29
Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised After Collapsing In Tihar Jail's Washroom
Fire,sydney fire,sydney building fire,sydney news,building fire sydney,fire sydney,Massive fire,fire in sydney,Sydney,building fire,Massive fire breaks,fire breaks out at landfill site,sydney cbd fire,sydney unit fire,fire at building,unit fire in sydney,fire in west sydney,building on fire,