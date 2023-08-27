trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive explosion at Romania's gas station, capital Bucharest shaken

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
There has been a huge explosion in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Due to this one person died and about 57 people are reported to be injured.
Follow Us

All Videos

First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
play icon9:49
First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel
play icon2:44
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
play icon1:32
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
play icon2:48
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh

Trending Videos

First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
play icon9:49
First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel
play icon2:44
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
play icon1:32
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
play icon2:48
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
Bucharest,explosion gas station in bucharest,fuelling station explosion,gas station blast,lpg station near bucharest,fuelling station,fuelling station fire,explosion liquefied gas station bucharest,bucharest lpg station explodes,blast at gas station,explosion gas station in romania,lpg fuel station explosion,explosion gas station in romania 2023,explosion gas station in romania today,gas station explosions,explosion at gas station,