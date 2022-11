Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at Bhagirath Palace market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on November 24. More than 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, no casualties have been reported yet. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.