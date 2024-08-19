videoDetails

Rajneeti: Challenge to Mamata Banerjee from 'own' people!

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Rajneeti: There is tremendous anger among the people regarding the Kolkata incident. And due to this, the displeasure of Mamata's close ones has also started to come to the fore. The attitude of some TMC leaders regarding this incident is such. Due to which a situation of rebellion in the party seems to be developing. Some party leaders are angry about Mamata's stand on the Kolkata incident. How Mamata Banerjee has been surrounded by her own people due to the Kolkata incident. So in such a situation, the question is whether preparations for Mamata's coup have started.