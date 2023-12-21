trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701457
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gopal Das Building In Delhi

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
As per latest reports, big news is from Delhi. Where a massive fire broke out in Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place. It is being told that the fire broke out on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors of the building. As soon as the information was received, many fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

